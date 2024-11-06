R.I. leaders vow to respect results of Trump’s electoral win

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s Democratic leaders are already preparing for a second Donald J. Trump presidency. Hours after the Republican Trump defeated Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris to return for a second presidential term, several Rhode Island Democrats vowed to respect the results of the election and work in the state’s best interests. Rep. Gabe

Hours after the Republican Trump defeated Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris to return for a second presidential term, several Rhode Island Democrats vowed to respect the results of the election and work in the state’s best interests.

Rep. Gabe Amo, who defeated Republican challenger Allen Waters to retain the 1st Congressional District seat, said even though he was disappointed in the outcome, “We saw Americans participate in the sacred exercise of democracy by voting in a free and fair election.

“I hoped to turn the page on the divisiveness we heard and saw to support an agenda focused on unifying our country and securing economic opportunity for all to thrive," Amo said. “Today is a day of reflection, but tomorrow, we get back to work. Our nation’s leaders will need to move forward with the intensity of our convictions to strengthen our democracy, protect our freedoms and have an inclusive future.”

Rep. Seth Magaziner, who defeated a former state treasurer in Rhode Island, Republican Steve Corvi, in the 2nd Congressional District, said “the voters have spoken.”

“While I am disappointed by the results of the presidential election, I respect the electoral process and the choice of the American people,” Magaziner said.

“I will work with any administration of either party when it is in the best interest of Rhode Islanders. But I also know that Rhode Islanders expect their representatives in Congress to always stand up to the executive branch when necessary to defend our democracy, rights, and freedoms."

Trump was elected as the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday. He is the first person convicted of a felony to win the White House and the first former president to regain power since 1892.

The victory marks an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, faced dozens of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.

He will be joined in the new administration by his vice president, Ohio Sen. JD Vance. At 40, Vance will become the highest-ranking member of the millennial generation in government.

Democratic Sen. Jack Reed issued a statement congratulating Trump on his victory, adding the next administration will inherit "the strongest economy and the strongest military in the world. "My focus will remain on what is right for the people of Rhode Island," he said. With Republicans also taking control of the Senate, Reed stands to lose his chairmanship of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., who was reelected for a fourth term, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But in a post on X, Whitehouse offered a quote from “The Fellowship of the Ring,” by J.R.R. Tolkien: " 'I wish it need not have happened in my time,’ said Frodo. ‘So do I,’ said Gandalf, ‘and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.’ ” Democratic Gov. Daniel J. McKee said, "Work at the state and local level has never been more important. We must now calmly move forward with civility and respect to ensure Rhode Island remains a place of opportunity and inclusivity for all. "Our administration is committed to continuing to bring Rhode Islanders together to improve the lives of every resident by growing our clean energy economy, strengthening public education, upgrading our infrastructure, tackling the housing crisis, safeguarding the rights we cherish, and so much more. Together, we will protect this progress," McKee said. Chairwoman of the R.I. Democratic Party Liz Beretta-Perik echoed McKee's sentiment, noting the party's success down ballot. "We will continue to strive for a more perfect union," she said. "We will not go back and we will rise to fight another day.""Rhode Island’s election officials rose to the challenge and kept our processes moving smoothly," Amore said. "Most of all, what is apparent to me today is that the claims of election fraud that were so prevalent in 2020 and in the days, weeks, and months leading up to Nov. 5 have seemingly disappeared overnight. I hope that Rhode Islanders – and all Americans – take from that what we have known to be true all along: our country’s elections are free, fair, and accurate, and the election officials who administer them are, above all else, committed to ensuring the continuation of our democracy." (UPDATES throughout with comment from state leaders. Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.)