R.I. man sentenced to 5 years for COVID-relief fraud scheme

PROVIDENCE – A Rhode Island man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for using stolen personal identification to defraud banks while fraudulently seeking more than $3.3 million in COVID-19 small-business loans, U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced Thursday.

Courtney Hilaire, 29, of Providence, pleaded guilty on Dec. 20, 2021, to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 14 counts of wire fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to possess more than 15 unauthorized access devices and possession of device-making equipment.

Hilaire was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge William E. Smith to 60 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of federal supervised release.

Hilaire admitted that beginning around March 1, 2020, he and others filed fraudulent claims seeking funds from the Economic Injury Disaster Loans program administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The program was created to assist individuals who were unemployed due to the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Hilaire said he and others used stolen Social Security numbers, dates of birth and other personal identifying information when filing electronic applications for pandemic relief funds.

Hilaire and others were arrested in July 2020 by Warwick Police when they were found sleeping inside a stolen car parked in a hotel parking lot. Inside the vehicle, officers discovered 18 cellphones and other electronic devices; a list of identities and corresponding stolen personal identifying information; equipment used to transfer information to credit card magnetic strips; 44 counterfeit credit cards and numerous fraudulent drivers’ licenses from multiple states; and approximately $13,000 in $100 and $50 bills.