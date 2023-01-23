R.I., Mass. gas prices jump amid expected increase in crude oil demand

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased to $3.35 per gallon on Monday, 10 cents more than last week and 7 cents lower than the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

“Gas prices are up as crude oil prices have risen to levels not seen since mid-November, thanks to expectations that cooling inflation will spike demand in the United States and China’s economy bounces back from COVID-related shutdowns,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. “Even though national crude inventories have rebounded and are now substantially above average, some of the surplus is due to a drop in refinery output in recent weeks.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.97 per gallon on Monday.

Premium gas averaged $4.31 per gallon.

- Advertisement -

Diesel fuel averaged $5.09 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas increased by 7 cents from a week ago, to $3.37 per gallon.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State was $3.36 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.82 per gallon on Monday.

Premium gas averaged $4.14 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $4.62 per gallon.