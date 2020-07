Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

The state has laid out plenty of rules for its phased reopening plans in recent weeks on mask wearing, social distancing and capacity, but it hasn’t cracked down on many businesses that have violated those rules. Gov. Gina M. Raimondo in a press conference on July 29 acknowledged that the “light touch” would be reevaluated…