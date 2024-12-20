R.I.’s best brand ambassadors are still its residents

Early returns on the state’s new “All That” tourism campaign have been mostly positive, though it’s not clear yet whether that’s translated to increased visitor spending in the Ocean State. The new statewide campaign, the first for the state since 2018, did earn industry accolades for destination marketing. And the R.I. Commerce Corp. says its surveys show it created positive perceptions about Rhode Island with the targeted out-of-state audiences. Those surveys also reinforced what Anika Kimble-Huntley, the state’s chief tourism marketer, has long believed: that residents have a key role to play in helping sell the state to visitors. After the state unveiled the campaign in February, the “net sentiment” of it on social media was 71% positive, “which is not good,” she told PBN in this week’s cover story. The primary reason for the low rating, she says, was negative feedback from locals. The good news is that in October social media sentiment had climbed to 93% positive. She says that’s largely because locals have gotten used to the new campaign and an earlier use in airports of a giant stuffed quahog as a tourism ambassador for the state. Want to encourage residents to be better brand ambassadors? Find more fun ways to get them involved in tourism promotion through marketing and social media, to get them more invested in its success. The next phase of the state’s campaign will focus on more distinct aspects of Rhode Island’s allure, including its rich history. There are stories to tell, and who better than Rhode Islanders to share them?