By Associated Press -

PROVIDENCE (AP) – The Rhode Island Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments this week using remote technology for the first time.

The court will hear seven cases total Wednesday and Thursday, during which the five justices and the attorneys will all be at separate locations, according to an emailed statement Monday from court spokesman Craig Berke.

Chief Justice Paul Suttell, reacting to the coronavirus crisis, postponed all March and April hearings, but directed the court system’s technology center to develop a way for justices to hear cases using video-conferencing technology.

The public will be able to listen to live audio of the proceedings on the court’s YouTube channel.

