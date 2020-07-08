R.I. Supreme Court upholds Daniel Doyle conviction

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Supreme Court has upheld Wednesday the 2017 conviction of Daniel E. Doyle Jr., the founder of the Institute for International Sport, ruling that the issues raised in Doyle’s appeal had no merit.

Doyle, of West Hartford, Conn., is currently serving a 15-year sentence after being found guilty on all 18 counts charged against him. Among the charges Doyle was convicted of were embezzlement, obtaining money under false pretenses and forgery.

The Institute for International Sport Doyle founded in 1987 was a nonprofit that conducted sports-related programs, including holding the World Scholar Athlete Games at the University of Rhode Island.

According to the Supreme Court’s ruling, Doyle’s appeal raised eight issues. Those issues include Doyle claiming that the trial judge improperly allowed a R.I. State Police detective to offer expert testimony as a lay witness; the state provided false evidence; the trial judge erred when she denied Doyle’s motion to suppress evidence he claimed was illegally obtained by the state; and the judge failing to grant a mistrial after the prosecutor made an improper remark in the courtroom.

However, the court ruled that none of the arguments Doyle brought forth in an appeal have merit and most of his contentions, “were not properly preserved for appellate review.”

