R.I. Taxation Division grants 1-month extension on quarterly tax filings

PROVIDENCE – Seeking to offer financial relief to struggling taxpayers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the R.I. Department of Revenue’s Division of Taxation has postponed quarterly personal income and business tax deadlines by one month, according to a news release.

Estimated quarterly filings and payments of Rhode Island personal income and business taxes, normally due June 15, will be accepted without penalty through July 15, the division stated. The state previously announced annual personal income tax returns will also be accepted through July 15, mirroring federal guidelines.

Those able to file and pay by the original deadline, however, are encouraged to do so to help the state ensure adequate cash flow to cover critical services during a time of severe budget shortages, according to the division.

Specific tax filing estimates and payments eligible for a one-month extension include:

Personal and corporate income taxes.

Political organization tax.

Insurance gross premiums tax.

Surplus lines broker/licensee tax.

Public service corporation tax.

Bank excise and deposits taxes.

Pass-through entity tax and withholding.

Composite tax.

Estate and trust income tax.

Estate tax return and payment.

Extension payments for composite income tax, pass-through withholding and fiduciary income tax.

