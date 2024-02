Save the Date for PBN's newest summit discussing Blue Economy, Biotechnology and Life Sciences and Renewable Energy in the state

PROVIDENCE – The state will receive $1.5 million from Publicis Health to resolve investigations into the global marketing and communications firm’s role in the prescription opioid crisis, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced on Tuesday. The settlement, Neronha’s office said, was part of a larger national agreement totaling $350 million. As part of the settlement,

R.I. to get $1.5M in opioid lawsuit settlement with Publicis Health

The filing in R.I. Superior Court describes how Publicis contributed to the crisis by helping Purdue Pharma and other opioid manufacturers market and sell opioids. As alleged, Publicis had a Master Services Agreement

with Purdue from 2010 through 2021, under which Publicis was paid over $70 million.

The documents detail how Publicis acted as Purdue’s agency of record for all its branded opioid drugs, including OxyContin. The firm designed sales strategies and tactics, designed content, developed promotional messaging and drafted scripts and other materials for use by Purdue sales representatives in their interactions with prescribers.

As one example of the manipulative tactics, Publicis used information from audio recordings of private conversations between patients and providers to understand and overcome patient hesitancy to using opioids.

“True justice here means holding accountable every person and entity with blood on their hands,” Neronha said. “Publicis Health used deceptive tactics to market dangerous narcotics to the masses. And while no amount of money will ever be enough to undo the harm caused to Rhode Islanders and their families, through all of these settlements we can continue to fund desperately needed resources for treatment, prevention and recovery efforts.”

To date, Neronha has recovered more than $330 million in cash and lifesaving medication for Rhode Island in settlements with opioid manufacturers, distributors and consultants who advised those companies.

On Dec. 14, Neronha announced Rhode Island would receive $56.3 million from CVS Health Corp., Walmart Inc. and Walgreens Co. Those settlements were part of a multistate effort to hold pharmacy companies and retailers accountable for furthering the opioid epidemic in Rhode Island and across the U.S., alleging the companies had a crucial role to play in stopping the diversion of opioids but failed to do so.