PROVIDENCE – Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said Wednesday that she will be devoting “tens of millions of dollars” of Rhode Island’s stimulus money to ensure that the state will have the resources to deploy a future COVID-19 vaccine safely and effectively.

To start, Raimondo said she is installing a special subcommittee into the established Rhode Island’s Vaccine Advisory Committee, which will be comprised of pediatricians, primary care physicians, ethicists, epidemiologists, school leaders, nonprofit leaders, and others, with the sole focus of planning for an eventual COVID-19 vaccine.

R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said that this subcommittee has been being planned for weeks, if not months. While an eventual vaccine may be subject to political scrutiny, the director said that this subcommittee will cut through the noise.

“We need to make sure that we have the data and the science to inform people about the vaccine,” said Alexander-Scott. “We understand the skepticism and messaging out there that can pull away from the facts about the data.”

The members of this new subcommittee have not yet been announced. They will be tasked with developing an independent, scientific evaluation process for evaluating the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, and prioritizing the distribution of a vaccine to speed up Rhode Island’s recovery, the governor said.

“I want to be ahead of the game,” said Raimondo, who emphasized that she does not know when a vaccine will be made available. “I’m not waiting for these vaccines to be ready to prepare.”

Alexa Gagosz is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Gagosz@PBN.com. You may also follow her on Twitter at @AlexaGagosz.

This story will be updated.