Raimondo: ‘It’s getting scary in Rhode Island’; pause on economy extended another week

PROVIDENCE – As Rhode Island continues to lead the world in most coronavirus cases per capita, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo on Thursday announced during her weekly coronavirus briefing that Rhode Island’s “pause” will be extended through Dec. 20.

The pause, which closed recreational facilities, bars and gyms, while placing further restrictions on restaurants and offices, is designed to slow the spread of the virus.

The two-week pause was originally scheduled to end on Dec. 13.

However, the state’s decline in mobility hasn’t yet fully translated into a significant enough decline in case positivity and hospitalizations, according to Raimondo.

“Let’s stick to staying at home and honoring the pause for one more week,” she said. “It’s getting scary in Rhode Island.”

As many businesses remain closed or limited for another week due to the mandate, Raimondo said the state will continue to provide some relief.

“To have to throttle back [the economy], is especially painful,” said the governor.

So far, she said, the state has received applications from more than 1,800 businesses. More than 500 businesses should begin receiving checks soon in the first round of funding, which totals more than $10 million.

In recognition of the pause’s extension, Raimondo announced that the state will be extending the deadline to apply to these pause-related grants until midnight on Dec. 14.

As previously reported, the program offers businesses in eligible industries $500 to $50,000 in grants to help offset the losses during the two-week period of shutdowns and additional restrictions on business operations.

The application, as well as details on the grants, can be found at TAX.RI.GOV.

In addition, every business that receives a check for the two-week pause, including those that apply at some point over the next four days, will also receive a second check for half the amount as the first, said Raimondo. Businesses that are already receiving the first check will not need to fill out any additional application, she added.

The second round of checks will be mailed out by Dec. 28 to all businesses who received the first one.

“I know this is brutal to extend the pause for one more week,” said Raimondo.

In addition, the state will also extend the $200 boost of weekly unemployment benefits to cover the third week of the pause. The governor said Rhode Islanders who are already receiving unemployment do not have to fill out any additional applications, as they will automatically get the additional $200.

“With the extension of these programs…. we have essentially allocated nearly all the CARES Act dollars we have left,” said Raimondo.

The governor said she is optimistic that Congress will pass another federal stimulus package. She said if Rhode Island receives additional funds from a second stimulus, more money will go to businesses.

However, statewide restrictions won’t end on Dec. 20, said the governor.

“We need to slowly dial up the economy,” she said, but wanted businesses to be prepared for what comes next.

Beginning Dec. 21, restaurants will be able to increase indoor capacity back to 50%, but early closures will remain in effect. Tables will be restricted to people within the same household. However, bar areas will remain closed.

Venues of assembly will be able to reopen with a 25% capacity– which is the same as houses of worship. These venues will only be able to seat people by household and with proper social distancing.

Gyms, recreational venues and indoor sporting facilities will all be able to reopen with a strict capacity restriction of one person per 150 square feet. Face masks must be worn, she said, and facilities will have to ensure a 14-foot distance between individuals.

Raimondo reiterated her sentiments that she wants as many students learning in-person as possible.

These new restrictions that will come after the pause extension will continue through the end of the year.

Industry-related restrictions and guidelines will be posted on ReopeningRI.com by the beginning of next week.

“Protect your household,” said Raimondo. “Stop thinking about what you can’t do.”

Alexa Gagosz is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Gagosz@PBN.com. You may also follow her on Twitter at @AlexaGagosz.