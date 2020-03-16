R.I. shutting down restaurant dining for two weeks; Providence Place mall to close

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Gina M. Raimondo on Monday morning announced that the state will shut down dine-in services at all restaurants, bars and cafes for two weeks and restrict gatherings to 25 people.

The shutdown of restaurant service begins Tuesday and extends through March 30. Takeout and drive-thru will still be available, Raimondo said. The governor said she will enact the rules with an executive order that will be signed later Monday, noting that the order will be enforced by the R.I. Department of Health.

Her decision follows a similar announcement made by Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker on Sunday.

“This is a serious step because we are facing a serious crisis,” Raimondo said at a news conference Monday morning.

- Advertisement -

The governor said the order will be revisited in two weeks. She also said it is possible that delivery and take out services could be halted at that time, if necessary.

Raimondo acknowledged that the move was a massive business sacrifice on the part of the hospitality industry – particularly shutting down on St. Patrick’s Day. “We will figure out a way to make it up to you,” said Raimondo. “Know you are doing the right thing and we appreciate you.”

R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott in the press conference said that the state now has community spread.

The state has seen one additional case over the weekend – bringing the state’s total COVID-19 case count to 21 people. The source of the spread to that additional case – a 40-year-old woman who has been hospitalized – has not yet been found.

The state has applied for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, the governor said, which would make the state eligible to receive low-interest loans for small business to pay fixed operating cost until the state returns to normalcy.

Raimondo asked for those needing to file for unemployment to do so online on the R.I. Department of Labor and Training website.

“Our unemployment insurance claims are starting to skyrocket, as well as out TDI applications,” said Raimondo. “It is what we expected and its happening.”

Raimondo also noted that she had seen crowds around the state over the weekend, she and called for people to take the crisis more seriously and to disband large gatherings.

“This is important folks and we are going to start enforcing this.”

Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza said at Monday morning’s news conference that starting Tuesday, the Providence Place Mall will close until further notice.

“Do not leave your house, unless sits for an essential reason,” said Elorza.

Speaking to young people, Elorza said, “It’s not about you; you have a responsibility to the community,” noting that the young can spread the virus to the more vulnerable.