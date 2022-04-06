Raimondo tests positive for COVID-19 after ‘mild symptoms’

PROVIDENCE – U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo, the former governor of Rhode Island, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday after experiencing “mild symptoms,” the U.S. Department of Commerce said.

Raimondo, who is fully vaccinated, continues to work from home in Washington, D.C., the department said. Her office has begun contract tracing and is notifying those who have been in close contact with Raimondo. She expects to stay isolated for five days and will return to the office after she tests negative for the virus.

The commerce agency said Raimondo tested positive after using an at-home antigen test Tuesday morning and made her test results public “out of an abundance of transparency.”

The announcement said she believes she avoided more severe symptoms of COVID-19 because she is fully vaccinated.

