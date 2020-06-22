Raimondo to remove ‘Providence Plantations’ from state documents, website

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Gina M. Raimondo will sign an executive order that will remove the phrase “Providence Plantations” from gubernatorial orders and citations, executive agency websites, official correspondence and state employee paystubs, the governor’s office announced on Monday.

The order is part of a new initiative, “RIse Together,” which is aimed at creating a more equitable and resilient state, the governor said. The initiative was formed following meetings with community and youth leaders in the state.

In a separate announcement, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner said he will remove the words “and Providence Plantations” from the state’s checks. He will also remove those words from his department’s letterhead, citations and other office correspondence.

An actual change to the state’s official name would require a constitutional amendment.

- Advertisement -

Raimondo’s initiative will include mandatory bias training for R.I. Department of Administration employees, the creation of a community outreach team to work with the R.I. State Police and an effort to implement all state police officers with body cameras.

The governor’s office also said it would be undergoing a comprehensive study of all state contracting processes to insure minority-owned businesses have equal opportunities to land state contracts.

The plans announced Monday is the administration’s “first step” in an initiative to combat racial inequality in the state. The governor is scheduled to talk about the initiative at 3 p.m. on Monday at Billy Taylor Park in Providence.

“Our work to dismantle systemic racism in Rhode Island did not start today and it will not end today, but we can rise together and make meaningful progress toward racial equity now,” said Raimondo in a statement. “Rhode Island was founded on the principles of acceptance and tolerance, and our state’s name – and actions – should reflect those values. The steps I am announcing today are just the beginning, and I am fully committed to continuing to work alongside the community in stamping out individual and institutional racism in our state.”

Providence took a similar step on June 19, removing “Providence Plantations” from city documents.