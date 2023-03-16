Raised ranch with ocean views in Narragansett sells for $2.2M

NARRAGANSETT – A three-bedroom raised ranch home with ocean views, spanning from Bonnet Point to the Newport Bridge, recently sold for $2.2 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller.

The sale of 785 Boston Neck Road was the fourth home sale in Narragansett this year to exceed $1 million as of early March, according to Residential Properties, citing Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service data.

The 2,387-square-foot home contains three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the real estate firm said.

With an open concept layout, the home features exposed wooden beams and floor-to-ceiling windows, with sliding doors leading out to a wooden deck overlooking the water, the firm said.

The raised ranch-style home was constructed in 1978 and it sits on a 1-acre lot, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. But the home was more recently updated, the real estate firm said, featuring granite countertops, a center island and stainless steel appliances throughout the cook’s kitchen.

The property was most recently valued by Narragansett assessors in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $1.06 million, according to the online database.

The Narragansett property was sold by Yves Magnin and Barbara Depres, of Connecticut, as trustees of the Magnin Depres Living Trust, according to the trustee deed, a public record of the sale. The home was purchased by Michael Bucci and Nancy Bucci, of Narragansett, according to the deed.

Residential Properties associate broker Patrick Murray represented the seller as the listing agent for this transaction, the firm said.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.