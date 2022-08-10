Raytheon Technologies reports $1.3B Q2 profit

WALTHAM, Mass. – Raytheon Technologies Corp. on July 26 reported second-quarter profit of $1.3 billion, a 25% increase year over year.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of 88 cents, a 28% increase from the second quarter of 2021. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.16 per share, a 13% gain year over year.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $16.3 billion in the quarter, a 3% growth year over year.

The company has a plant in Portsmouth that focuses on sea power capability – sensors, combat management systems, radar and sonar. About 1,000 people work at the facility.

- Advertisement -

Chip LeClerc is the web editor for PBN. You may reach him at LeClerc@PBN.com.