READY AND ABLE: Older workers filling R.I. employment gaps

By
-
SILVER LINING: ­Eduardo Naya, director of marketing for Skills for Rhode Island’s Future, says there’s a silver lining to more older workers entering the workforce, which ensures their knowledge that used to be under­utilized in retirement –  or relocated to Florida – stays in Rhode Island. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
SILVER LINING: ­Eduardo Naya, director of marketing for Skills for Rhode Island’s Future, says there’s a silver lining to more older workers entering the workforce, which ensures their knowledge that used to be under­utilized in retirement –  or relocated to Florida – stays in Rhode Island. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

After 35 years in insurance marketing, the last 20 with Rhode Island-based Amica ­Mutual Insurance Co. managing multimillion-dollar campaigns, Eduardo Naya tried to retire. It didn’t last. “There are only so many trips you can afford to take. Even in retirement,” he said about his year-and-a half reprieve. Though his kids were now adults out

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display