Recess Rocks program names first Recess Champions

PROVIDENCE – Two Ocean State educators have been recognized through a new initiative launched by Recess Rocks in Rhode Island.

The program, which is a partnership between Playworks New England, the Rhode Island Healthy Schools Coalition and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, created its Recess Champions honor during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coleen Smith, principal of the Wakefield School in South Kingstown, and Craig Giarrusso, a physical education teacher at the Nathanael Greene Elementary School in Pawtucket, are the first recipients.

Both have made notable efforts to make recess fun, safe and healthy for kids during the pandemic.

“The arrival of COVID-19 in early 2020 … upended the school environment, with children learning virtually, in a hybrid environment, in person or in a combination of the three,” said Jon Gay, Playworks New England executive director. “Despite these challenges, educators have taken steps to prioritize play and social-emotional learning, and have created recess systems that help students stay active and connected. It’s these Recess Champions who we want to recognize and celebrate.”

At Smith’s school, creativity and resourcefulness has resulted in playground fun, including one activity with Hula-Hoops.

“The 9- and 10-year-old boys came up with nine ways to use a Hula-Hoop in 25 minutes,” she said.

Giarrusso and other teachers at his school were noticing more recess altercations between kids stemming from the lack of playground activities that were allowed during the pandemic.

He suggested the rock, paper, scissors game as a tool to help settle conflicts.

“This problem-solver really took off and made recess run more smoothly,” Giarrusso said. “It has been a go-to game on its own, with classes doing rock, paper, scissors challenges during distance learning.”

Schools interested in joining Recess Rocks can learn more at rihsc.org/rriri-overview.html.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.