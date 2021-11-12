Refugees could help employers

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Businesses and community groups preparing to welcome an estimated 250 refugees from Afghanistan expected to settle in Rhode Island deserve thanks and, more importantly, support. Their effort to secure housing and food for these evacuees amid an ongoing pandemic is an example for all of us. The state has also set up AfghanReliefRI.org, an online…