Regional Career and Technical Center debuts precision machine program

COVENTRY – Students at the Regional Career and Technical Center now have access to new lab facilities offering precision machine software.

The lab space, located within Coventry High School, officially opened last week. Its facilities will give students hands-on learning experiences with skills such as lathe and milling operations, drilling and threading, computer numerical control programming, and surface finishing techniques.

Fifty freshmen are slated to complete the six-week program in its first year.

Rhode Island congressional delegates, as well as program partners from General Dynamics Electric Boat, SENEDIA, Coventry Public Schools and the R.I. Department of Education attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility last week.

In a statement, RIDE Deputy Commissioner for Instructional Programs Lisa Odom-Villella described the program as “an example of the many new high-quality career and technical education programs launched in recent years as part of a strategic effort to ensure students statewide are college and career ready.

“By offering our students more-engaging programs and pathways that allow them to gain critical skills and industry certifications, we are preparing them to build their own future and compete in the 21st century economy,” she said.

