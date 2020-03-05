Register for Rhode Island’s Historic Preservation Conference

WARWICK – Registration has opened for Rhode Island’s 35th annual Statewide Historic Preservation Conference.

The event will be on Saturday, April 25, and held at the Community College of Rhode Island’s Knight Campus in Warwick.

The focus is on design and issues surrounding post-war residential subdivisions, shopping centers, roadside architecture, and modernist school buildings and houses of worship.

The keynote speaker is George Smart, who is the founder and executive director of US Modernist. He will make the case that modern houses are historic houses that inspire preservation, according to the program literature.

The conference is organized by the R.I. Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission in collaboration with CCRI, the city of Warwick and the Warwick Historical Society.

