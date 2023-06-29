Reilly named new Trinity Rep board chair

PROVIDENCE – Kibbie Reilly, president of her own Providence-based consulting firm Reilly Consulting Associates Inc., has been elected as Trinity Repertory Company’s new board of trustees chairperson, the performing arts group announced Thursday.

Reilly succeeds Louis Giancola as board chair. The former CEO and president of South County Health had been Trinity Rep’s board chair for the last three years, helping the organization navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing theater industry shutdown.

Trinity Rep says Reilly has served on the theater group’s board since 2008, most recently as its vice chairperson and chair of Trinity Rep’s governance committee. Reilly, Trinity Rep says, has led her firm for more than 25 years. She also served on Trinity Rep’s staff as director of development from 1991 through 1994, Trinity Rep says.

In a statement, Reilly said it is “humbling” to be named Trinity Rep’s new chairperson and that the organization is in a position of “great strength financially and artistically.”

“I believe it is my job to serve the theater’s mission, support the staff and company of artists, and lead the Board to make decisions that help Trinity Rep achieve its goals,” Reilly said. “And we have the staff, artists, and leadership to grow ever stronger. I love Trinity Rep, and I want everyone in Rhode Island to love it too.”

Trinity Rep’s board also welcomed four new members. They are Cheryl Clarkin, an attorney and shareholder for Adler Pollock & Sheehan PC; Kevin Matta, board vice president for Diversity and Inclusion Professionals and Amos House’s chief human resources and diversity officer; Michael Sweeney, founder of Sweeney Advisory Group; and Trinity Rep company member Stephen Thorne.

