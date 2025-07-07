Report: R.I. job stayers slightly above U.S. average for pay raises

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island workers who remained with the same job from June 2024 to June 2025 saw an average 4.6% year-over-year pay increase, according to ADP Pay Insights, compared to a 4.4% national average increase.
This placed Rhode Island 21st in wage growth among all states. ADP also reported a June median pay rate of $61,700 for Rhode Islanders, compared to the median annual U.S. pay of $60,300.
Washington, D.C., workers had the highest median salary in the U.S. last month, at $90,000, followed by Massachusetts workers at $80,300. Connecticut placed slightly above Rhode Island in this category, with an average median June salary of $63,500.
Massachusetts job stayers also saw an average pay increase of 4.6%, while Connecticut job stayers received a slightly lower raise on average at 4.4%.
New Hampshire job stayers saw the largest pay increase in New England at 5.4%, followed by Maine at 4.9%. In Vermont, ADP also calculated this average to 4.6%.
Nationally, job changers saw higher pay growth at 6.8% on average. The recent ADP report did not provide a state-by-state breakdown on pay growth for job changers.
The average pay increase for Rhode Island job stayers decreased from January 2024
, according to ADP data: At this earlier time, job stayers received an average pay increase of 5% year-over-year. But the Ocean State rose in U.S. rankings, with Rhode Island placing 44th in the country for raises in early 2024.
The most recent data also shows an increase from January 2024 in median salary for Rhode Islanders, with this figure rising from $54,700, compared with $58,700 nationally, to the current average of $61,700 in Rhode Island and $60,300 throughout the U.S.
ADP compiles the monthly report using payroll transaction data drawn from almost 17 million jobs. About 39% of employees sampled are salary workers, while the other 61% are paid hourly.
