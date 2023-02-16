Fidelity to hire 4,000 workers, including 230 in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Fidelity Investments Inc. plans to hire 230 workers at its regional campus in Smithfield as part its plan to add 4,000 new jobs nationwide, the financial company confirmed Thursday.

Of the jobs being added in Smithfield, nearly 100 will be related to customer service, said Steven Austin, director of corporate communications for Fidelity. The other new jobs in Smithfield will be in the area of technology and business.

Fidelity employs 3,200 people at the Smithfield campus, according to PBN’s 2023 Book of Lists. The company has 68,000 people nationwide, according to its annual report released Wednesday.

Fidelity Investments Inc. announced its plan to hire 4,000 workers in the first half of 2023 in its annual report.

“The new roles this year will be concentrated in customer service and technology to elevate digital capabilities and provide more ways for customers to do business with Fidelity,” the company said in a statement according to multiple media outlets.

Austin told PBN that Fidelity hired nearly 1,200 people in Smithfield in 2022, 30% more than in 2021.

On Wednesday, Fidelity reported ending 2022 with a 5% year-over-year increase in revenue at $25.2 billion and an 8% year-over-year increase in operating expenses at $17.2 billion.

(Updated to include the number of workers who are expected to be hired in Rhode Island.)