Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Broken glass was strewn along downtown Providence sidewalks outside ransacked businesses. Inside and out, weary-looking owners and staff were scrambling to clean up while trying to make sense of it all. That’s what the capital city woke up to on June 2, after a night of mayhem and rioting following what had been peaceful protesting…