Returning to normal

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Are you optimistic that some sense of normalcy will return by the end of 2021? Yes: 90% Unsure: 10% No: 0% When do you feel some sense of normalcy could return? By the summer: 50% By the fall: 40% Early 2022: 10% By the end of the year: 0% What do you want to see…