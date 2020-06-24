Rhode Island Foundation’s Carter Roger Williams Initiative awards 5 scholarships

PROVIDENCE – Five Rhode Island high school graduating seniors have received $320,000 combined in four-year college scholarship aid from the Rhode Island Foundation’s Carter Roger Williams Initiative.

The recipients were selected from more than 125 applicants based on their academic achievement, financial need and community-service records, the foundation said. The five students are from Providence, Woonsocket and Cumberland.

The students who received scholarships are:

Juliana Camarena, from the Rhode Island Nurses Institute Middle College.

Kamar Gure, from Central High School.

Farzaneh Jalali, from Central High School.

Brett Rose, from Woonsocket High School.

David Salzillo Jr., from Classical High School.

“Each one of these students found inspiration in Roger Williams and in turn has an inspiring story of their own to tell,” Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg said in a statement. “It is only because of the commitment of the Carter family that we can encourage students and their parents to think big about their future.”

