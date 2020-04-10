Rhode Islanders give when it matters most

Rhode Island annually ranks among the least-charitable states in the country by some metrics but you wouldn’t know that by the outpouring of support for others shown during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Millions of dollars have been donated to start funds for businesses and nonprofits, and to support efforts to boost medical supplies and services to fight the virus’s spread.

In one striking example, the United Way of Rhode Island earlier this month managed to raise $1.2 million in one day for 365 nonprofits, exceeding the $1 million goal planned long before anyone knew about the new coronavirus.

On April 7, an Artist Relief Fund launched by the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and partners had already raised $100,000, with more expected.

With so much dire health and economic news dominating our daily lives, it’s both heartening and energizing to see residents who themselves may be struggling financially finding ways to help others.

In the face of a crisis, Rhode Islanders have more than stepped up to the challenge.