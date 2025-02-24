RIDOH map of drinking-water pipes helps residents see if they’re made of lead

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Health has launched a new interactive map of drinking-water service lines, or pipes, as part of its process to replace lead service lines.

The health department has a goal of replacing all lead service lines in Rhode Island’s public water systems by 2033.

The new dashboard shows whether pipes are made of lead, non-lead or an unknown material. Rhode Islanders can check both the public and private service lines of their property.

“Just having a lead service line does not mean that there is lead in your drinking water. Public water systems take many steps to keep drinking water safe from lead, including treatment that reduces corrosion and routine testing, with a focus on homes with lead service lines,” said Director of Health Dr. Jerry Larkin. “However, the replacement of all lead service lines in Rhode Island is an important additional step in making Rhode Island’s drinking water as healthy and safe as possible.”

Lead exposure from paint remains the biggest public health challenge, and the Rhode Island Lead Poisoning and Prevention Act requires all lead service lines to be replaced by 2033. The law also requires public water systems to collect and submit information to the health department about the material of all service lines. After inventories were completed in 2024, public water systems sent out notices.

Replacing lead service lines is complicated and will take several years. Under state law, all private pipes must be replaced at no cost to the customer, as long as the project funding is available. The main sources of funding for replacing pipes come from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund and the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act’s Small, Underserved, and Disadvantaged Communities grant. An estimated $302 million is available from the revolving loan fund from fiscal years 2023 through 2027. Of that amount, $143 million is specifically for service line inventory work and lead service line replacements.

The use of lead pipes for new construction was banned in 1986, but as the plumbing ages, the material of the pipes can wear away and lead can get into the drinking water. Public water systems are required to control potential corrosion to prevent lead from getting into the water. Lead levels are regularly monitored through sampling taps and water systems must notify customers of high lead levels.

But there is no safe level of lead, especially for young children.

Those with lead service lines or service lines with unknown materials can request free pitchers to filter drinking water for lead. They can also request six months of replacement filters from their public water system. Public water systems are in the process of giving out a free pitcher to those who asked, and pitchers with filers are available at stores.

Public water systems are also working with customers with service lines made of unknown materials to determine the material and if they need to be replaced. The systems may need to access a property to inspect the service line and will contact property owners to ask for permission to do the work.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.