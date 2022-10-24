RIDOH organizes more monkeypox vaccination clinics

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Health is hosting a new series of monkeypox vaccination clinics throughout the month of October.

The department will partner with community organizations and businesses, including the Rhode Island Hospitality Association, Rhodes on the Pawtuxet and Johnson & Wales University, to offer the monkeypox vaccine free of charge to those who are eligible.

“While the risk of monkeypox for most Rhode Islanders continues to be low, we are doing everything we can to ensure that people who are eligible to be vaccinated can access vaccine,” said Gov. Daniel J. McKee. “We have worked diligently to secure a significant amount of vaccine from our federal partners and will continue to monitor demand and bring more vaccine into Rhode Island if needed.”

There have been 79 identified cases of monkeypox in Rhode Island and more than 26,000 cases nationally. The state has already offered more than 30 vaccination clinics and several more are scheduled throughout the month of November.

In addition to clinics run by the state, health facilities such as Open Door Health, The Miriam Hospital Infectious Disease Clinic, Tri-County Health Center and Thundermist Health Center are offering vaccines against monkeypox. RIDOH is also working with some Rhode Island-based independent pharmacies to make the vaccine available in their locations in the coming weeks.

“Access to vaccine for all eligible Rhode Islanders is a priority in our response to the monkeypox outbreak,” said Interim Director of Health Dr. Utpala Bandy. “Unlike several months ago, we now have an ample supply of vaccine. People who are eligible are urged to get vaccinated. Vaccine is one of our most effective tools of prevention.”

The new clinics scheduled include:

The Dark Lady, 19 Snow St., Providence on Monday from 7-9 p.m. Click here to register.

Johnson & Wales University, 305 Shipyard St., Providence on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Click here to register.

Rhodes on the Pawtuxet, 60 Rhodes Place, Cranston on Oct. 27 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Click here to register.

AAA Offices, 70 Royal Little Drive, Providence on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here to register.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.