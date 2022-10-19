RIGA makes play for Triggs golf management contract

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Golf Association, the nonprofit organization that manages golf tournaments and promotes the sport throughout the state, is looking to add to its portfolio by taking over operations management of Triggs Memorial Golf Course, the only municipal course within the city limits.

Located in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood, the city-owned 140-acre property is operated under the auspices of the city’s Board of Parks Commissioners, which has leased management of the course to FCG Associates, a limited partnership, since 1990.

And now that the current 10-year lease is set to expire on Dec. 30, 2022, the group is fending off some competition, most notably from RIGA, which has committed in its bid $9 million in capital improvements over 10 years, in addition to $3.1 million in leasing fees over the life of the contract.

FCG, which according to its bid proposal has already made $2.5 million in capital improvements since taking over operations, is moving to renew its current contract, proposing approximately $3 million in payments over 10 years and $1.4 million in capital improvements.

- Advertisement -

The third bid submitted was by the Northeast Golf Co., a private firm that designs and manages multiple golf courses in the region, proposing approximately $2 million in leasing fees and investing $1 million in capital improvements over 10 years.

The Providence Board of Parks Commissioners and the Providence Board of Contract and Supply, both chaired by Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, must approve the new contract.

Following previous analysis by an industry consultant, it was determined the course requires $1 million in capital improvements. According to the request for proposals, the new 10-year contract includes a minimum annual payment of $200,000 for the first five years, with a 3% annual increase thereafter.

RIGA is proposing upgrades that include a new parking lot and clubhouse, as well as multiple partnerships with local nonprofits to increase golf access to underserved communities. In a statement released Wednesday, RIGA Executive Director Robert Ward called the current clubhouse and facilities “badly outdated.”

“A turnaround will not happen overnight, but we have a comprehensive plan for both the immediate and future years to ensure a full restoration,” he said.

The RIGA proposal, in line with the stipulations laid out in the RFP, would establish an oversight committee “to include members of Providence community groups to ensure the surrounding area is fairly represented and programs are implemented in accordance with their collective vision.”

These initiatives include the creation of an annual scholarship, funded by directing $1 of daily greens fees for every round played, generating approximately $45,000 annually. A portion of the funds establishing the program would provide a city resident a four-year scholarship toward college tuition. The association also committed to hosting all the city’s public school golf teams that compete in state competitions and continuing to host the Rhode Island College golf program.

As for capital improvements, RIGA would replace the existing parking lot at a cost of $500,000 and commit $300,000 to drainage improvements. An $8 million Master Plan spread out over 10 years includes a complete replacement of the current clubhouse with a $4 million “all-purpose” facility to include a pro shop, restaurant and banquet facility. Another $4 million would go toward a complete renovation of the course itself.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.