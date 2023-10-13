RIPEC awarded for tax proposal

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

JUSTINE OLIVA is the manager of research for the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, which recently received an award for outstanding policy achievement from the Governmental Research Association for the council’s tangible tax exemption proposal, which resulted in all tangible personal property assessed under $50,000 being made exempt from taxation statewide in Rhode Island’s fiscal…