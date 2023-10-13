RIPEC awarded for tax proposal

By
-
HONORED: The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council recently received an award for outstanding policy achievement from the Governmental Research Association for the council’s tangible tax exemption proposal. Pictured, from left, are Justine Oliva, manager of research; Michael DiBiase, CEO and president; and Jeffrey S. Hamill, public policy analyst.  COURTESY RHODE ISLAND  PUBLIC EXPENDITURE COUNCIL
HONORED: The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council recently received an award for outstanding policy achievement from the Governmental Research Association for the council’s tangible tax exemption proposal. Pictured, from left, are Justine Oliva, manager of research; Michael DiBiase, CEO and president; and Jeffrey S. Hamill, public policy analyst.  COURTESY RHODE ISLAND  PUBLIC EXPENDITURE COUNCIL
JUSTINE OLIVA is the manager of research for the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, which recently received an award for outstanding policy achievement from the Governmental Research Association for the council’s tangible tax exemption proposal, which resulted in all tangible personal property assessed under $50,000 being made exempt from taxation statewide in Rhode Island’s fiscal…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR