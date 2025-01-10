RIPEC: State has ‘spending problem’ 

THE R.I. PUBLIC EXPENDITURE COUNCIL released a report Friday urging policymakers to cut state spending to better align expenditures with available revenues. The state currently faces a projected $300 million structural deficit for fiscal year 2026.

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council on Friday released a report outlining the fiscal challenges now facing lawmakers ahead of the fiscal year 2026 budget. The state is projected to open fiscal 2026 on July 1 with a $330 million deficit despite ending the current fiscal year with a $77 million surplus. The

