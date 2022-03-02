Roger Williams University to ‘gradually’ reduce mask requirements

BRISTOL – Nearly a month after it began modifying some of its on-campus COVID-19 mask mandates, Roger Williams University has begun a phased approach to reduce the requirements en route to having the campus being mask optional.

Earlier in February, RWU made mask wearing optional inside the campus fitness center and in residence halls but required in other indoor settings.

Now, RWU has moved from a Level 4 “High Infection” status down to Level 3 “Medium Infection” status, allowing masks to be optional in more indoor spaces on campus, such as individual offices, dining halls, gathering spaces and hallways.

However, RWU said masks are still required in classrooms and labs, counseling and health services, public areas on the first floor off the library, COVID testing center, and the athletic training room during this phase.

- Advertisement -

The phased approach being taken by RWU signals that the university intends to make the campus fully mask optional, RWU spokesperson Jill Rodrigues said.

Rodrigues in an email said the university plans to make masks optional after a week of testing to catch any positive individuals from travel or returning home from spring break. After such data is collected, and if the data is favorable, the university will allow for masks to be optional in classrooms, she said.

It’s anticipated that RWU could move down to Level 2 “Modest Infection” status, allowing masks to be optional in “most indoor settings” by March 26. It’s unclear, though, when or if the university will move into Level 1 “Low Infection” status, allowing masks to be optional in all indoor settings.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.