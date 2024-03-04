Ronald ‘Togo’ Palagi, co-owner of Palagi Brothers Ice Cream, dies at 81

PAWTUCKET – Ronald A. “Togo” Palagi, who along with his brother co-owned Palagi Brothers Ice Cream and Frozen Lemonade LLC and spent many summers delivering summer treats in local neighborhoods, died Feb. 27. He was 81.
According to his obituary from William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Palagi worked for more than 68 years in his family’s local ice cream business. Antonio “Tony” Palagi and his brother, Pietro “Peter,” both created their own separate ice cream businesses in Pawtucket after the Palagi family immigrated from Italy in the early 20th century, according to the company’s website.
Ronald Palagi, the company says, was also responsible for expanding Palagi Brothers Ice Cream into Massachusetts. Palagi had a route in Attleboro and developed relationships with city residents for more than a half century, the company says.
Bob Palagi, Ronald’s younger brother, began working for the company in 1977 and had a route in North Attleborough, Palagi Brothers Ice Cream says. The two brothers in 1998 joined together to create the company’s current brand - Palagi Brothers’ Ice Cream and Frozen Lemonade LLC – to keep the family tradition alive. Bob Palagi’s middle son, Adam, also is an owner of the company.
Visitation and services will be held at Tripp Funeral Home on March 6 beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts to be made toward The Miriam Hospital’s Medical Diagnostic Imaging Center in Providence.
