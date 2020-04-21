RWU names Everett provost

BRISTOL – Margaret Everett has been named provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Roger Williams University, the school announced Tuesday.

Everett, who has served as provost and vice president at Lesley University since 2018, will start in her new position effective July 1. Everett was selected following a nationwide search and will assume the role previously held by Andy Workman – who also served as interim president after the death of Donald J. Farish in 2018.

“I am so honored to join Roger Williams University at this moment in its history,” Everett said in a statement. “I look forward to working with President [Ioannis N.] Miaoulis and the faculty and staff to enhance the innovative, high-caliber blend of liberal arts and professional programs, with strong ties to the local and global communities, that ensures a Roger Williams education remains resilient and relevant and that we continue to prepare students for their future success in any profession, anywhere in the world.”

Everett, as Lesley’s provost, helped launch a continuing-education campus in New Bedford and expanded community college partnerships to help low-income and diverse students complete their degrees, the university said. She also helped develop a ”open educational resources initiative” that innovated curriculum and lessened costs for students, as well as launched new degree programs for social work incorporating interdisciplinary offerings in neurodiversity.

- Advertisement -

RWU said Tuesday that Everett will serve as a “strategic leader” across all campuses in Bristol and Providence and help faculty with delivering educational programs focused on “community engagement and civic leadership.”

Miaoulis said Everett will “champion an academic vision” strengthening the university’s “student-centered approach to engaged teaching, learning and scholarship.”

“I am confident that she will elevate the university’s unique blend of liberal arts and professional programs and deepen our commitments to diversity and inclusion, and to lifelong learning,” Miaoulis said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.