Sale of Rehoboth home for $1.2M is town’s largest this year

REHOBOTH – The town’s largest real estate deal of the year was for a single-family colonial-style home that was built this year in the Hillsides Estates neighborhood, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyers.

The new 4,500-square-foot home at 8 Medalist Drive sold for $1.2 million recently, making it the largest real estate sale in the southeastern Massachusetts town so far in 2021, Residential Properties said in an announcement about the sale.

The two-story home, built on a 1.61-acre lot, includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a granite walkway, a farmer’s porch, high ceilings, decorative moldings, a walk-in closet in the master suite and a fireplace.

The property was sold by the Lorimar Family Limited Partnership to Thomas N. Carruthers and Kirsten E. Kenney, according to county property records. Prior to construction, the land was assessed to be worth $171,000, property records state.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.