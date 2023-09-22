SEACORP helps grow the Navy’s technology

PBN Fastest Growing Companies 2023

$75 million and above No. 3. SEACORP LLC

CEO (or equivalent): David Cadorette, president

2022 revenue: $107.5 million

2020 revenue: $78.2 million

Revenue growth: 37.4%

FOR MORE THAN 40 years, Middletown-based defense contractor SEACORP LLC has steadily expanded its footprint by providing engineering services and specialized prototyping and production wherever the U.S. Navy ports its submarines and other vessels.

The company’s effort, which included working through the COVID-19 pandemic, has resulted in 37.4% revenue growth in 2022 compared with 2020, including generating $107.5 million in revenue last year.

Recently, SEACORP was awarded a $42 million contract to provide information technology support, cybersecurity and maintenance of complex shore-based simulation systems used for pre-deployment training and submarine command course training at eight locations, including San Diego; Portsmouth, N.H.; Kings Bay, Ga.; Bangor, Wash.; Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; and the territory of Guam.

“SEACORP is well positioned to keep this organic growth climbing well year over year and that growth will be augmented by the acquisition of companies that operate in similar or adjacent market space,” said John Laurent, SEACORP’s vice president of human resources.