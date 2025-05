Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

MIDDLETOWN – KVH Industries Inc. reported a $1.7 million loss in the first quarter of 2025, narrowing the $3.2 million deficit the company posted a year ago.

In its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7 , the mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems company reported a revenue of $25.4 million in the first quarter, down 13% from a year ago

due to its ongoing transition to low earth orbit [LEO] satellite services and the downgrade of its U.S. Coast Guard contract in the third quarter of 2024.

Earnings per diluted share were 9 cents compared to 16 cents per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024.

“Overall, we are pleased with our LEO-based business, which is growing rapidly and delivering the positive results we expected when we began our integration of Starlink into our product and service portfolio,” said Brent C. Bruun, KVH Industries CEO. “We increased quarterly connectivity terminal shipments to more than 1,300 units, our fifth consecutive quarter of record terminal shipments. We are now delivering service to more than 7,400 active vessels, an all-time high, as we have more than fully recovered from the decline in active vessels experienced in 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.”

Airtime revenue decreased $3.5 million, or 15%, to $20 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared with the first quarter of 2024. The U.S. Coast Guard contract downgrade reduced airtime revenue by $2.5 million year over year, the company reported.

The company’s product segment reported $3.8 million in revenue for the quarter, an 10.8% decrease year over year. KVH’s service segment revenue totaled $21.6 million for the quarter, a 13.6% decrease year over year.