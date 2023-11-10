Secure 2.0 Act could help workers save for retirement

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

For around half of Americans, retirement isn’t as restful as its moniker implies – if they can achieve retirement at all. “We do deal with folks often enough … who don’t have the amount of savings to support their lifestyles later in life,” said Frank Giorgio, vice president of investments and business development at Lax…