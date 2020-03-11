SENEDIA Tech Talk to focus on maritime innovation

MIDDLETOWN – The Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance will host a Tech Talk on maritime innovation on Thursday at the Atlantic Resort Wyndham in Middletown.

The Tech Talk features Nick Rotker, who leads MITRE Corp.’s efforts in research and development centers in the undersea and maritime domains.

With locations in Massachusetts and Virginia, the MITRE Corp. operates federally funded research and development centers and collaborates to help find solutions to issues of national safety and stability. The nonprofit looks to accelerate maritime technology innovation to deliver capabilities to its government sponsors, according to SENEDIA.

Rotker, who is experienced in the areas of underwater acoustics, sonar, signal processing, algorithm development and distributed sensing systems – will discuss MITRE’s key focus areas, collaborations and initiatives in the maritime space.

The Thursday morning event features a continental breakfast and networking at 7:30 a.m., with the program taking place from 8 to 10 a.m. The cost to attend is $25 for SENEDIA members and $40 for nonmembers. Registration can be made here.

Questions can be addressed to SENEDIA Executive Director Molly Donohue Magee at mmagee@senedia.org.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.