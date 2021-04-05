Sensata Technologies completes $400M acquisition

ATTLEBORO – Sensata Technologies Holding PLC on Monday announced the acquisition of Xirgo Technologies Intermediate Holdings LLC for $400 million.

The acquisition adds roughly 160 sales, engineering and manufacturing employees in the United States and Lithuania, including more than 75 engineers to Sensata, which manufactures sensing, electrical protection and control and power management solutions.

Xirgo Technologies is a telematics and data insight provider headquartered in Camarillo, Calif.

“This acquisition meaningfully advances Sensata’s Smart & Connected megatrend-focused growth initiative for transportation and logistics end-markets,” said Jeff Cote, Sensata Technologies CEO and president. “We are excited to welcome our new Xirgo colleagues to Team Sensata, as we work together to deliver a broader value proposition to address fleet managers’ needs and create new growth opportunities for our employees and our shareholders.”

