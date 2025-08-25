September Is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month: An Expert Conversation on Breaking the Stigma and Saving Lives

As September ushers in Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Urologists John Heffernan, MD, and Katelyn Johnson, MD, of South County Health, emphasize an urgent message: when it comes to prostate health, screenings can be lifesaving.

Click here to read more content from South County Health

Prostate Cancer Today: The Numbers Tell the Story

Dr. Heffernan: “Prostate cancer remains one of the most prevalent cancers among men in the U.S. Aside from non-melanoma skin cancer, it’s the most commonly diagnosed cancer.”

- Advertisement -

Dr. Johnson: “Exactly. And over a lifetime, about 1 in 8 men will learn they’ve had prostate cancer—while the risk climbs to 1 in 6 for African American men. These disparities are stark and demand urgent attention.”

Why Screening Matters: Catch It Early, Act Fast

Dr. Heffernan: “Thanks to screening tools like the PSA test and digital rectal exams, many prostate cancers are caught early—when treatment is most effective. Currently, around 70% of cases are diagnosed while still localized.”

Dr. Johnson: “When detected early, the five-year and even fifteen-year relative survival rate is exceptionally high.”

The Stigma Factor: Why Men Delay

Dr. Heffernan: “Despite these facts, many men delay care. Fear, embarrassment, or the notion that ‘real men tough it out’ often stand in the way.”

Dr. Johnson: “That silence is dangerous. We see patients who shrug off symptoms like urinary hesitancy or difficulty emptying their bladder until the disease has advanced, but the fact is that most early cases do not have any symptoms at all. September is the moment to shift the cultural narrative—from silence to strength in seeking care.”

Breaking Barriers: A Message for Men

Know your risk — Especially if you’re over 50, have a family history, or are African American.

— Especially if you’re over 50, have a family history, or are African American. Talk openly — Face the topic with partners, friends, peers; it’s a sign of responsibility, not weakness.

— Face the topic with partners, friends, peers; it’s a sign of responsibility, not weakness. Start the conversation — Men aged 45 to 69 (average risk) should discuss screening with their doctor. Higher-risk men might consider doing so earlier, as early as age 40–54.

Dr. Johnson: “Medicine and societal expectations both evolve. Just as we see progress in early detection and treatment, we have to evolve our conversations to empower men to seek the health care they need.”

A Call to Action This September

Dr. Heffernan: “As we observe Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, we encourage every man to take ownership of his health. It could add years—and perhaps save your life.”

Dr. Johnson: “If you’re reading this, take that first step now: call your provider and talk about screening. Talk to a friend or a colleague about it. Men supporting men can change outcomes.”

By opening up this expert conversation, we hope to help dismantle stigma and encourage men across Rhode Island—and beyond—to prioritize prostate health. This September, let’s not wait: let’s act together. For more information, visit South County Health | Urology Care | South County Health |…