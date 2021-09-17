Set the highest of standards

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Kathleen Breen Combes | Festival Ballet Providence executive director My 19-year career as a professional dancer taught me a lot. Now, as an executive and artistic leader, I’ve used many of those lessons to keep our organization going through the pandemic. • Be nimble. Flexibility isn’t just for dancers. Continue to reevaluate what is actually…