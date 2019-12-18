Several local banks receive top financial strength rating from Bauer Financial

PROVIDENCE – Nine local banks and 24 local credit unions were recognized with five-star ratings by Bauer Financial, according to the company this week.

An additional ten banks doing business in the area that are not headquartered in Rhode Island or Bristol County, Mass., also received a five-star rating in the report.

The Florida-based independent bank and credit union rating agency released its latest ratings based on financial data from the close of the third quarter. Rating were designed to reflect the financial strength of an institution. Four and five-star ratings, labeled as excellent and superior respectively, were recommended by Bauer.

- Advertisement -

Five-star rated banks in headquartered Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts included:

Bank Rhode Island

BankFive

BankNewport

BayCoast Bank

Bristol County Savings Bank

Centreville Bank

Citizens Bank NA

Home Loan Investment Bank

Mechanics Cooperative Bank

Five-star rated banks with operations Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts but not headquartered in the area included:

Bank of America NA

Bank of England

Berkshire Bank

Dime Bank

HarborOne Bank

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank NA

Milford Federal Bank

Santander Bank NA

United Bank

Webster Bank

The following banks headquartered in Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass., received four-star ratings:

Freedom National Bank

Independence Bank

Washington Trust Co.

TD Bank was the only other bank with local operations that received four stars that was not headquartered in the area.

Five-star rated credit unions headquartered in Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass., were as follows:

Blackstone River Federal Credit Union

Cranston Municipal Employees Credit Union

Cumberland Municipal Employees Credit Union

Fall River Municipal Credit Union

First Citizens Federal Credit Union

Goldmark Federal Credit Union

Kent Hospital Federal Credit Union

Navigant Credit Union

New Bedford Credit Union

Notre Dame Community Federal Credit Union

Ocean State Credit Union

Pawtucket Credit Union

Pawtucket Municipal Employees Federal Credit Union

Peoples Credit Union

Postal Employees Regional Federal Credit Union

Rhode Island Credit Union

Santo Christo Federal Credit Union

St. Anne’s of Fall River Credit Union

St. Anthony of New Bedford Federal Credit Union

St. Anthony of Padua Federal Credit Union

St. Dominic’s Federal Credit Union

Taunton Federal Credit Union

Wave Federal Credit Union

Westerly Community Credit Union

Four-star rated credit unions located in the area were:

Acushnet Federal Credit Union

Community & Teachers Federal Credit Union

Coventry Teachers Federal Credit Union

Greenwood Credit Union

Postal Government Employees Federal Credit Union

Morton Federal Credit Union

Southcoast Federal Credit Union

St. Michael’s Fall River Federal Credit Union

Only one area bank, Admirals Bank, received lower than a four-star rating with a two-star rating. Three credit unions, Alliance Blackstone Valley Federal Credit Union, Coastal New England Federal Credit Union and Woodlawn Federal Credit Union were rated three stars.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Email her at Lavin@PBN.com.