Shekarchi says Citizens tax proposal won’t get vote this year

By
-
HOUSE SPEAKER K. Joseph Shekarchi says he wants to work with Citizens Bank on a proposed tax change but a General Assembly vote will have to wait until next year. (AP FILE PHOTO/STEVEN SENNE)

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s threat to consider moving some jobs to Massachusetts without a tax change supported by Gov. Daniel J. McKee won’t be enough to get it done this legislative session, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi reiterated on Tuesday. The major reason, he says, is that there’s not enough time left in the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR