Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

During the early part of her career in the technology sector, Jo Lee’s perspective was global. The industry’s momentum swept her up into jobs on the West Coast, in New York City and overseas. Now, Lee, a California native who’s lived on Providence’s East Side for 20 years with her family, has adjusted her focus.…