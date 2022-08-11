Sockanosset Cross Road site in Cranston reportedly to become Costco

CRANSTON – A Costco store is rumored to be the incoming tenant to the former Citizens Bank building on Sockanosset Cross Road, but the developer behind the property said there’s been no lease deal reached for the wholesale club to occupy the location, which was last used by the state government during the COVID-19 pandemic as a mass-vaccination site.

WJAR-TV NBC 10 first reported in early August that the site is being planned for a new Costco store, as property developer Carpionato Group moves forward with construction on a separate project next door, a 68,000-square-foot, three-level, open-air Topgolf entertainment complex that broke ground earlier this summer.

Carpionato Group is working with the R.I. Department of Transportation to enhance infrastructure surrounding the property, including highway ramp improvements coming to and from Interstate 95 and easier access to the site from the south off Route 37, the news outlet reported.

However, a spokesperson for Carpionato Group said “nothing at this time has been signed” by the developer or Costco for the Cranston site.

“We are actively in negotiations for many different tenants for that space,” said Krystal Carcieri Carnes, director of marketing and design for the company. “There is nothing to announce or make public at this time.”

Carnes did confirm that Carpionato Group is working with the highway department on making infrastructure improvements around the Sockanosset Cross Road site. The transportation department said Carpionato is contributing $2 million to the planned infrastructure improvements.

Costco declined to comment on the report.

The overall site is known as the Chapel View redevelopment project, according to Carpionato Group.

As for the neighboring Topgolf structure, the aim is to open the sports complex sometime next year, Carpionato said. The business, which will feature 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, the company’s signature Toptracer technology, drinks, music and dining, is expected to employ roughly 400 associates.

“This site served a great Rhode Island financial institution for many years and will now bring joy to many people as they learn to play the game of golf in a fun and unique way,” said Kelly Coates, CEO and president of the Carpionato Group, during the groundbreaking announcement for the entertainment facility.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.