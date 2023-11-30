South Kingstown home, 60 acres of land sell for $2.8M

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A 2,250-square-foot home and 60 acres of land at 4270 Tower Hill Road recently sold for $2.8 million, making it the third-highest sale in the town for 2023, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, citing data from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The property was the largest residential piece of land sold in the town during 2023 as of late November, according to the real estate firm.

The colonial, constructed in 1896 with a clapboard and wood-shingle exterior, contains four bedrooms and three bathrooms, surrounded by green fields and trees, providing ample privacy, Mott & Chace said.

The home features a 300-square-foot covered porch, and the property comes with a one-story barn totaling 1,440 square feet of living space, according to town property records.

The property was most recently valued by South Kingstown assessors in 2023 as being worth $664,100, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The buyers in this transaction were represented by Monica Boss, sales associate for Mott & Chace, while Bob Bailey, of Lila Delman Compass, represented the sellers.

According to the trustees’ deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Myles Cornish and Mark Cornish, as trustees of the Natali Cornish Irrevocable Trust, to David Strickler, of West Palm Beach, Fla.

