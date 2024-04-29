Southcoast Health first in N.E. to perform procedure with novel atrial fibrillation treatment

FALL RIVER – Southcoast Health recently announced the Heart and Vascular Program at Charlton Memorial Hospital is the first practice in New England to perform a procedure treating atrial fibrillation with the PulseSelect Pulsed Field Ablation system.

“This accomplishment is a credit to Southcoast Health, our providers and our patients,” said Dr. Nitesh Sood, director of the Atrial Fibrillation Wellness Program at Southcoast Health Heart and Vascular. “Going from participating in the study for this device three years ago to performing the first case in New England is a big achievement. This technology offers us the ability to ablate cardiac tissue in areas where, in the past, we were limited with regard to the amount of energy we could deliver. This may help us in treating certain cases.”

Southcoast Health was the first in New England, the 12th in the U.S. and 16th in the world to complete the procedure, which was led by Sood, according to a news release.

The technique uses ablation technology known as pulsed field ablation, or PFA, that directs pulsed electric fields to isolate the pulmonary veins to treat atrial fibrillation.

“It is our goal to be at the forefront of technology and increase the repertoire of what we can offer our patients,” said Dr. Ramin Davoudi, medical director of electrophysiology at Southcoast Health Heart and Vascular. “Our expert team at Charlton Memorial is dedicated to staying up to date with new techniques and technology to ensure we offer our patients a full spectrum of care.”

Atrial fibrillation is an abnormal heart rhythm that’s characterized by a fast and irregular heartbeat, called an arrhythmia. Atrial fibrillation happens when the heart’s electrical system is not working properly and can cause serious health problems, including strokes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a person with atrial fibrillation is five times more likely to have a stroke than someone with a regular heart rhythm and the condition is believed to cause 1 in 7 strokes.

“We’re really proud that we were the first in New England to offer this new technology, and this procedure exemplifies that we are a regional leader in all of cardiovascular care,” said Dr. Peter Cohn, physician-in-chief of Southcoast Health Heart and Vascular. “We are committed to being on the forefront of cardiovascular services, bringing advanced treatment options you would normally only find in large cities to the people in our community.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.